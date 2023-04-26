FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Award-winning sushi restaurant is closing its location in Toronto

Renee Suen
Renee Suen
|
Apr 26 2023, 4:35 pm
Award-winning sushi restaurant is closing its location in Toronto
KarepaStock/Shutterstock

There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to Toronto’s dining scene. However, when innovators and/or those who introduce the city to new concepts wrap up their run, it’s always a sad day.

Having recently received Michelin recognition, Tachi, the city’s first standing-only sushi restaurant will be ending its run at Chef’s Hall at the end of April.

Best known for serving eight guests their meal in 30 minutes, the 150-square-foot omakase experience was introduced at the start of 2018 that served 11 pieces of assorted nigiri and a hand roll for $45.

Unfortunately, for connoisseurs, the restaurant is temporarily closing, moving from its current location at Chef’s Hall to another space this summer.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy a Masaki Saito-influenced Tachi pop-up experience at Vela on King West that runs from Tuesdays to Thursdays until the end of June.

The last service is slated for Saturday, April 29, with reservations available here.

Renee SuenRenee Suen
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.