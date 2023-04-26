Award-winning sushi restaurant is closing its location in Toronto

There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to Toronto’s dining scene. However, when innovators and/or those who introduce the city to new concepts wrap up their run, it’s always a sad day.

Having recently received Michelin recognition, Tachi, the city’s first standing-only sushi restaurant will be ending its run at Chef’s Hall at the end of April.

Best known for serving eight guests their meal in 30 minutes, the 150-square-foot omakase experience was introduced at the start of 2018 that served 11 pieces of assorted nigiri and a hand roll for $45.

Unfortunately, for connoisseurs, the restaurant is temporarily closing, moving from its current location at Chef’s Hall to another space this summer.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy a Masaki Saito-influenced Tachi pop-up experience at Vela on King West that runs from Tuesdays to Thursdays until the end of June.

The last service is slated for Saturday, April 29, with reservations available here.