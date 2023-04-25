This is what it's like to experience the rudest service ever at Karen's Diner Toronto

Toronto just got its first Karen’s Diner, a concept built on “great burgers and rude service” that’s meant to offend with staff that treat customers poorly.

Turning the tables on demanding and entitled “Karens” — aka the type of customer who always asks to speak to the manager and makes the most ridiculous requests — the pop-up is best known for having impolite staff, rude and guaranteed poor customer service that warrant negative reviews… except the restaurant doesn’t care.

Having already 14 locations across the world, this is the first Canadian experience that’s staffed with sassy locals who are keen to give you the finger or roast you in front of your date. It’s also a great way to dish a bit back to those who are, shall we say, difficult.

(Apparently, it’s something the province knows a thing or two about given the number of “Karen hotspots” found in Ontario.)

blogTO visited the pop-up to see if the experience was as bad/good as it’s purported to be.

Despite the random bursts of profanity and terrible (but in good humour) treatment, we found the food was serviceable. Offering a menu choice between three burgers which are all served with fries and a soda, we were surprised at the accommodations they made for those with dietary restrictions, namely vegans and the gluten-intolerant.

Food-wise, the Basic Karen featured a beef patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, a pickle plus its signature burger sauce. Meanwhile, the Canadian Karen is also topped with maple peppercorn bacon and old cheddar.

Then there is the Tree Huger Karen that’s aptly made with a plant-based protein patty and pickled carrot and daikon slaw in a vegan bun.

Additional items like grilled chicken quesadillas, nachos, and desserts are available for an additional cost, as are mixed drinks, beer, and wine.

Those attending can expect bad attitudes but also a scavenger game and its own on-brand elimination process.

To check out this one-of-a-kind one-star experience, you’ll have to purchase tickets online which includes a burger, a side of fries, a drink, and a lashing of verbal abuse. Do note the tickets are non-refundable.

Karen’s Diner on Tour: Toronto runs until May 14, 2023, at Shoeless Joe’s, 1980 St Clair Avenue West.