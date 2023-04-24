Toronto restaurant known for its waterfront views has permanently closed

A restaurant in Toronto known for its spacious patio and scenic views of the city’s waterfront is officially closed, but a brand-new space has already swooped in to replace it.

Against the Grain was an urban tavern that served up globally-inspired dishes and hand-crafted cocktails steps away from Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay.

The restaurant was a go-to spot for refuelling on savoury grub after soaking in the sun’s rays at Sugar Beach or going for a bike ride along the waterfront.

The restaurant brand, owned by FAB Concepts, previously shuttered its Leaside location.

If you were a fan of the lakefront patio, you’ll be pleased to hear that the space has already re-opened under a new name and a brand-new look.

Irene is the next name to call the picturesque space it’s home, and opened its doors for the first time on Monday, April 24.

The menu includes shareables like focaccia, blistered shishito peppers, and sesame ginger calamari, as well as raw bar selections like chilled oysters and ahi tuna tataki.

You’ll also find lots of handheld and specialty dishes, including jerk chicken, AAA steak frites, and roasted duck breast.

With summer just around the corner, you can also look forward to sipping on a variety of cocktails out on the restaurant’s patio, including the blueberry lemonade sangria, passionfruit paloma, and pineapple chai delight.

If cocktails aren’t your thing, the restaurant also offers a wide selection of beers, IPAs, ales, lagers, ciders, hard seltzers, and wines.

Your four-legged furry friends are also considered guests at this lakefront patio, and even get their own dedicated menu called the “pawtio menu.” Plates on the fur-baby exclusive menu include “beef lovers dinner,” “Thanksgiving turkey dinner,” pupsicles, and doggie biscuits.

Irene is located at 25 Dockside Drive.