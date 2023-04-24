Toronto restaurant wants to top your burger with fried Oreo-covered ice cream

At most restaurants, you’d get dessert after your meal, but downtown Sri Lankan restaurant Cucini Xpress wants to serve it all to you in one loaded bite.

Channelling a little CNE Food Hall energy, this Toronto innovator is offering a classic beef burger loaded with deep-fried, chocolate wafer-coated ice cream, that’s smothered in vanilla sauce and served up with a side of fries.

blogTO went to check, along with some of the other wild creations on this menu.

The ice cream burger is not Cucini Xpress’ first food experiment though. In addition to fries topped with red velvet cake and ice cream, the menu is loaded with fusion offerings like Jamaican jerk kothu, Indonesian nasi goreng, and even a deviled chicken mac and cheese.

Of course, for those wanting to try some proper Sri Lankan cuisine, the authentic banana leaf-wrapped Lamprais is not to be missed.

Dishes at this TMU-area location are all under $20 and it has got lunch deals for under $10 every day.

Cucini Xpress is located at 372 Yonge Street.