Swoop launches non-stop service between Toronto and Kingston, Jamaica

Ultra low-cost carrier Swoop is expanding its flight network with a new direct service between Toronto’s Pearson Airport and Kingston, Jamaica.

As part of the airline’s winter schedule, flights will operate twice per week starting on December 8.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Jamaica with the introduction of service to Kingston to connect friends and families this holiday season and year ahead,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance at Swoop.

“Our travellers have embraced our always affordable flights to Jamaica and we look forward to building on our success in the region.”

To celebrate the new route, Swoop is offering a limited number of one-way tickets between Kingston and Toronto for $129.

Swoop is set to resume flights between Toronto and Montego Bay on September 11, marking the return of the airline’s international service.

Flights to the United States and Mexico will resume throughout the fall, Swoop said.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board is thrilled to see Swoop returning to the destination,” said Angella Bennett, regional director – Canada for the Jamaica Tourist Board.

“Whether you’re looking for sun and sand or a cultural city escape, Jamaica is ready to welcome customers for a safe and seamless getaway this fall and winter season.”