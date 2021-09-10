This $10.7 million Toronto home looks like a Bel-Air mansion (PHOTOS)

Thought you needed to leave Toronto to feel like you’re living in a Bel-Air mansion? Well, think again.

A stunning home in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood just hit the market, and it looks like it could easily be home to the Fresh Prince himself. Located at 27 Alderbrook Drive, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is listed for $10,700,000.

As expected with a mansion at this price point, it comes with all the luxury finishes you could want. There’s a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in fridge, a wood-panelled study, a massive wine cellar, and a seven-piece primary bathroom complete with a large tub, bidet, and steam shower.

Although the home is anything but cheap, listing agent Hooman Aliary of The Agency Toronto says that with the size of the home and the ravine-backed property it’s on, it’s actually a great deal.

“There is no comparison for this particular property, considering the lot size and the location, not to mention the Bel-Air style architecture and vibe,” Aliary told Daily Hive. “From the land and construction value perspective, the cost to find a similar land plus construction today would be north of $14 million, not including the appraised equity and builder’s profit.”

The wine cellar is located down in the finished basement, which also has a billiards room, lounge space, and a workout area.

But when it comes to buying a home, it’s the outdoor space that can really make or break it. And at this house, it totally makes it.

There’s a raised terrace with a double staircase and a covered patio lounge, plus an in-ground pool and hot tub, all surrounded by plenty of greenery.

Homes of this scale and price point typically take a bit longer to sell than your average house, with Aliary estimating it will take around four to six months for someone to scoop it up.

If whoever does buy it wants to throw a housewarming pool party, we wouldn’t say no to an invite.