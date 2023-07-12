EventsAuto racing

Toronto is getting a spectacular drone light show this weekend and it's totally free

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Jul 12 2023, 9:24 pm
Toronto is getting a spectacular drone light show this weekend and it's totally free
Illumin

A stunning drone display will light up the night sky over Toronto on Saturday to celebrate the arrival of the 2023 Honda Indy.

Drone entertainment brand Illumin is collaborating with Hotel X to bring a brand-new large-scale aerial show to the city for one night only on Saturday, July 15, at 10 pm.

A formation of drones with colour-changing lighting will dance in synchronization above the Beanfield Centre at Exhibition Place in a free-to-watch display set to last 15 minutes.

Visitors will experience a shape-shifting spectacle that will include a floating digital billboard displaying images and moving objects in the sky along with sponsors’ logos, such as the Honda Indy, Exhibition Place, Hotel X Toronto, and Illumin.

Illumin was commissioned for a similar drone show earlier this month for a Canada Day celebration in Mississauga, and a video of the display offers up an intriguing preview of what’s to come on Saturday.

A similar display was held in Picton, Ontario, this past April.

The Drone Lightshow Experience will be totally free to the public and can be seen from anywhere with a clear view of the Beanfield Centre roof. Organizers state that the best viewing point for the festivities will be from Hotel X Toronto’s rooftop restaurant, Valerie.

