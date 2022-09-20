Man with gun seen running towards Toronto school: police

Toronto Police are responding to reports of a suspect with a gun seen running towards a Toronto school.

The suspect was spotted in the St. Clair Avenue East and Kingston Road area and is being described as a South Asian male, around 16-17 years of age, wearing a grey zip-up sweater and grey shorts.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

St. Clair Av East + Kingston Rd area

– Person was seen with a gun, another w/a baseball bat, last seen running towards a nearby school

– Police are on scene

– Suspect #1 : M/South Asian, 16-17yrs, 5’6″, grey zip up sweater, grey shorts#GO1832174

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 20, 2022

Another suspect was spotted with a baseball bat.

According to preliminary reports, the school is said to be R.H. King Academy, but police have not confirmed that at this time.

Nearby schools have been placed on hold and secure, meaning outer doors are locked, and no one enters or leaves the building. However, unlike a lockdown, students must resume their studies inside the school.

More to come…