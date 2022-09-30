Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who allegedly walked away from the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Vaughan.

The incident occurred 3 am Friday morning on Highway 400 near the Rutherford Road exit.

OPP say the driver of a red Volkswagen Jetta sedan slammed into the back of a minivan carrying four passengers inside.

A 74-year-old North York woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to hospital minor injuries.

Fatal collision #Hwy400/Rutherfoed Rd.

73 yr female from North York pronounced deceased at the scene, three others to hospital with minor injuries. #AuroraOPP asking for the driver of the red VW to call a lawyer and turn themself in. Investigators following up on tips now. pic.twitter.com/ysxzplACKU — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 30, 2022

Police are urging the driver of the red sedan to get a lawyer and turn themselves in.

The southbound lanes of the highway were all closed during morning rush hour, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information on the driver and their whereabouts is asked to contact Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.