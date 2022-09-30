Toronto Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

In a statement issued Thursday night, Mayor John Tory said the longtime city councillor has been charged by OPP and has since resigned from his positions.

Thompson sat on a number of committees and boards including Toronto’s Economic and Community Development Committee and the Executive Committee.

“I take sexual assault allegations and charges against any individual very seriously,” Tory said.

“While the councillor is facing these charges, it would not be appropriate for him to continue serving as a deputy mayor or chair of a standing council committee. He has agreed and will be resigning those positions effective immediately,” Tory said.

Thompson’s last public appearance was yesterday at Nathan Philips Square to unveil the new Toronto Sign wrap honouring Indigenous languages.

This morning I joined @Thompson_37, artist Joseph Sagaj, Elder Dorothy Peters & others to unveil the new Toronto Sign wrap. The new wrap recognizes @UNESCO‘s International Decade of Indigenous Languages, which focuses on the rights of Indigenous language speakers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/urDFsViLtC — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) September 28, 2022

Tory concluded that he will not make any further comments as this “makes its way through the courts.”

Daily Hive reached out to Thompson for comments but has yet to respond.

Police have not released any information regarding this case.

Despite the charges, Thompson is still running for re-election in Ward 21 Scarborough Centre.