Lace up: you can go roller skating on a Toronto rooftop this summer

Looking to try something new this summer? You can go roller skating on the rooftop of a parking garage starting this June!

That’s right, SUSO Skate Co., which brought roller skating rentals to The Bentway last summer, will be offering rentals on top of the P4 parking garage at Don Mills. They’ll also be back to serve the roller skaters at The Bentway.

SUSO Skate Co. will be turning the 10,000 square feet of space atop the Don Mills P4 parkade into a summertime roller skating trail. The trail, opening June 1, will be marked by yellow outdoor sports tiles!



You can book your skate rentals and timeslot online. If you have your own skates, just book a timeslot for $12! All bookings must be made in advance. They ask that you arrive on time for your booking, and then you’re free to skate for as long as you like!

The roller skating trail at Don Mills will open each week from Wednesday to Sunday. If you’re looking to skate at The Bentway, you can go any time if you have your own skates. If you need to rent roller skates, SUSO Skate Co. will be on-site Wednesday to Sunday beginning June 8.

Need safety equipment? They’ve got that, too. It’ll match your colourful rollerskates, so you can be safe and perfectly Instagrammable.