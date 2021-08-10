Inside look at Mississauga's massive candy land theme park (PHOTOS)

The massive candy land experience full of sweets and treats has officially opened in Mississauga and it looks like a colourful wonderland.

Sugar Rush opened at Square One on August 6 and will run until September 6.

The park spans across 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that are perfect for the ‘gram.

Here’s a first look at what to expect!

Where: Square One parking lot – 100 City Centre Drive

When: August 6 to September 6 from 11 am to 11 pm