Inside look at Mississauga's massive candy land theme park (PHOTOS)

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Aug 10 2021, 10:14 am
@sugarrushtoronto/Instagram

The massive candy land experience full of sweets and treats has officially opened in Mississauga and it looks like a colourful wonderland.

Sugar Rush opened at Square One on August 6 and will run until September 6.

The park spans across 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that are perfect for the ‘gram.

Here’s a first look at what to expect!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sahar Sarfraz (@myhumdrumexistence)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheysser (@_justcheys)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sundusayusuf

Sugar Rush Toronto

Where: Square One parking lot – 100 City Centre Drive
When: August 6 to September 6 from 11 am to 11 pm

