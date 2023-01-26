NewsTransportationUrbanized

Subway driver loses it and rants about TTC to a train full of confused passengers

Jan 26 2023, 5:25 pm
Just about everyone is frustrated with TTC service and a general sense of chaos aboard public transit in Toronto. Even subway drivers.

One subway operator publicly lost his cool during an outage on Line 2 on Wednesday, addressing a train full of passengers with a rant blaming Toronto Mayor John Tory and the TTC for the regular inconveniences plaguing subway service in the city.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the subway operator can be heard addressing passengers, stating that there is “no subway service between Ossington station and Keele station.”

The driver then takes aim at the people in charge, saying, “If you’d like to voice your displeasure, you should probably call the mayor’s office, John Tory. He’s the one who’s in charge here, so you should probably call him and let him know what you think about this.”

With shots fired at John Tory, the driver then lined up the TTC in his crosshairs.

“I do apologize for this inconvenience, I do apologize for the lack of communication from transit control,” says the unknown driver, adding, “These guys really don’t care what you guys are doing.”

“So once again, folks, please voice your displeasure with the mayor’s office and customer service.”

The TTC responded to the circulating clip on Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of the “unauthorized subway announcement” and looking into the incident.

A few comments on social media believe that the operator’s address to passengers will likely cost him his job.

Others are impressed to see TTC employees speak out about unreliable service and frequent outages.

Service disruptions have become an almost everyday occurrence on the TTC, a problem that only seems more apparent with all eyes on the transit system amid an unprecedented spike in crime.

