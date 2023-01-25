NewsTransportationUrbanized

One of Toronto's busiest intersections completely closes for weeks and transit is a mess

Sabrina Gamrot
Sabrina Gamrot
|
Jan 25 2023, 7:40 pm
One of Toronto's busiest intersections completely closes for weeks and transit is a mess
Fareen Karim

Get ready for even more traffic in Toronto’s clogged downtown core as an extremely busy intersection is now temporarily closed for at least two weeks.

Construction efforts are ongoing at King and University to fix a broken water main that has sat below the busy intersection for more than 140 years.

King Street West will be shuttered between York and Simcoe Streets, while University is now closed between Adelaide and Wellington as of January 22 and will remain so for the duration of construction.

Blue fencing surrounds the impacted area while excavators, drilling rigs, pylons, and other construction gear litter the intersection amid clouds of dust and dirt.

king university closure

This shutdown is expected to last approximately two weeks — but given the city’s reputation for extended periods of construction and the fact this water main is pretty ancient, two weeks is a very ambitious timeline.

The infrastructure in question is a cast-iron water main dating back to the year 1882, only 15 years after Canadian Confederation.

To put that into perspective, 1882 was a mere 48 years after Toronto officially became a city. That means this well-crafted piece of infrastructure has been carrying water below the evolving downtown for approximately 141 years.

It ruptured this past weekend, releasing a torrent of steam into the intersection and emptying buckets of water into the St. Andrew subway station below. It also led to extensive water pooling on the roadways.

king university closure

As a result of the water main break and damage to streetcar infrastructure, the 504A King will not run between Sumach and the Springhurst Loop while the 504B has no service between Church Street and Dundas West station.

king university closure

Shuttle buses will instead operate between Dundas West Station and King Station at River to supplement the lack of streetcars.

king university closure

This is all to say that commuters should probably prepare themselves for being late over the next two weeks and give themselves ample time to navigate this heinous intersection.

Sabrina GamrotSabrina Gamrot
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.