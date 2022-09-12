FoodFood News

Street Eats Market sets up shop outside the Rogers Centre

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 12 2022, 5:57 pm
Street Eats Market sets up shop outside the Rogers Centre
@streeteatsmarket/Instagram | @cheatdayto/ Instagram | @mrs_dimsum/Instagram

Street Eats Market isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Pedestrians, passersby and fans on their way to a Jays game, Ripley’s Aquarium, The CN Tower, or Steam Whistle Brewery are welcome to stop by for a spot of scrumptious international cuisine, ranging from Filipino to south Indian, with different participating vendors every weekend.

Keep an eye out on their socials for updates on which vendors will be serving up eats each week.

One thing’s for sure, food options promise to be eclectic to showcase the impressive diversity and culinary talent that defines Toronto. Expect hand-made popsicles, classic European street food and wacky mac and cheese creations, to name a few.

Street Eats Market – Downtown Toronto 

When: every Friday, 5 pm to 10 pm, Saturday, 12 pm to 10 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 8 pm. Every weekend until October 30
Where: 65 Navy Wharf Court

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.