Street Eats Market isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Pedestrians, passersby and fans on their way to a Jays game, Ripley’s Aquarium, The CN Tower, or Steam Whistle Brewery are welcome to stop by for a spot of scrumptious international cuisine, ranging from Filipino to south Indian, with different participating vendors every weekend.

Keep an eye out on their socials for updates on which vendors will be serving up eats each week.

One thing’s for sure, food options promise to be eclectic to showcase the impressive diversity and culinary talent that defines Toronto. Expect hand-made popsicles, classic European street food and wacky mac and cheese creations, to name a few.

When: every Friday, 5 pm to 10 pm, Saturday, 12 pm to 10 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 8 pm. Every weekend until October 30

Where: 65 Navy Wharf Court