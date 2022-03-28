There’s a weekly food truck festival in Toronto with a handful of vendors and even free samples all night.

Food Truck’n Friday is back at Islington Village at 1 Resurrection Road every Friday with some old and new faces to kick off the event.

Serving up delicious eats every Friday until December, this event will feature food trucks, artisans, local businesses and entertainment each week.

Attendees can expect to try food from vendors like Real Empanada, Toben Food By Design, Mad Mexican, The Cuban Thing, The North Corner, Nebula Tasto, Beyond Meat, Morfo Soaps, and Universal Caribbean Fusion.

Beyond Meat will also be there to offer free samples. The event is free to attend, with free parking, and it’s just five minutes away from Islington Station.

Check out the dates here:

Food Truck’n

Address: 1 Resurrection Road