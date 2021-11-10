FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Popular Toronto bagel shop opens new location in West End

Karen Doradea
Nov 10 2021, 4:36 pm
@primerosebagel/Instagram

From the makers of Toronto’s Primerose Bagel Company comes a new bagel shop in the city’s West End.

This unique food spot known as The Bagel Hole is the company’s newest venture following the popularity of Primerose baked goods in Toronto.

Their original location at 317 Oakwood Avenue continues to serve fresh bagels, selling out daily. It is safe to say they’re loved in the city.

The new spot is located at 1265 Dundas Street West, right beside one of the best burger shops in the city, Extra Burger.

They offer beloved bagel options like sesame, poppy, everything, onion, and the classic plain.

Though bagels are their specialty, they also offer sandwiches, soups, sweet treats, freshly brewed coffee, and more.

At the moment, The Bagel Hole is open from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday through Sunday.

The Bagel Hole

Address: 1265 Dundas Street West

