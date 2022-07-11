According to the Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), 44 pigs were stolen from a farm.

“It was determined that sometime between March 1, 2022, and June 21, 2022, unknown persons attended the barn and stole 44 pigs,” states the report. The barn is located on North Line in Huron, Ontario.

The pigs that were stolen would have weighed anywhere between 60 to 2,000 pounds with an estimated value of $12,000.

The theft was reported last week.

“Unfortunately, the owner didn’t notice the stolen pigs right away,” PC Jamie Stanley told Daily Hive in an email. “He has a large operation of 2,000 pigs so it wasn’t something one would easily notice.”

The police are asking the public to assist them with their investigation. Those with information related to the theft could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.hpcrimestoppers.com.