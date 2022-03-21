A local Toronto restaurant known for its brunch options has announced it will permanently close its doors at the end of the month.

Due to the repercussions of COVID-19 and the effect the pandemic had on the restaurant industry, Baddies will no longer serve customers at 679 Lansdowne Avenue as of March 30.

“Baddies has been the ride of a lifetime, I’ve met amazing regulars that have become friends, unbelievable staff that played the huge part of making Baddies what it was and what it is,” said owner Alex White in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADDIES (@baddies.caf)

“I can’t express enough, the gratefulness I feel for the people that have supported Baddies through the years. I am honoured to have played a small part in their life through this special place.”

White shares that Baddies came to be shortly after the passing of his father, paid homage to him, and a dream that they shared together.

“I know he’d be proud of this amazing place and what we achieved over the past six years,” said White.

COPS doughnuts will still run out of the location in the evenings until further notice.