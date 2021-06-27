Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of "very warm and humid" conditions

A special weather statement has been issued for the City of Toronto as “very warm and humid” conditions descend upon the region.

The alert was issued by Environment Canada on Sunday afternoon, and will remain in effect through Monday.

According to the weather authority, a “warm and very humid” airmass will blanket the city and surrounding areas until Monday night.

Monday afternoon will be particularly sweltering. A high of 31°C is in the forecast, but the humidex will push temperatures near 40°C. Areas near the lakeshore will be cooler.

A slightly cooler and less humid airmass will arrive in the city on Tuesday, Environment Canada noted, with a high of 28°C expected.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the City will continue to cool throughout the week. Temperatures will fall to 26°C on Wednesday, and 24°C on Thursday.

Rain is expected through Thursday as well, with the sun returning just in time for the weekend.

Despite the volatile weather, at least we’re not seeing record-breaking heat like Vancouver.