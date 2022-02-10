NewsTransportationUrbanized

Irish Mae Silvestre
Feb 10 2022, 5:43 pm
Four of the city's busiest TTC stations will have no subway service this weekend
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Make sure to plan ahead this weekend — the TTC has announced that subway service will be closed on four Line 1 stations.

Lawrence, Eglinton, Davisville, and St. Clair stations will not have any subway service on February 12 and 13 as a result of closures planned for construction on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit.

Shuttle buses will run during the closures, however.

This won’t be the only weekend where transit is affected by closures. The TTC has planned another bigger closure on February 26 and 27, and it’ll affect subway service at six Line 1 stations. These include Sheppard-Yonge, York Mills, Lawrence, Eglinton, Davisville, and St. Clair.

On Wednesday, the transit agency announced that it will be restoring service to pre-pandemic levels across its network starting Sunday, February 13. A total of 17 routes will benefit from either increased service or improved reliability.

