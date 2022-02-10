Make sure to plan ahead this weekend — the TTC has announced that subway service will be closed on four Line 1 stations.

Lawrence, Eglinton, Davisville, and St. Clair stations will not have any subway service on February 12 and 13 as a result of closures planned for construction on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit.

Shuttle buses will run during the closures, however.

Line 1: There will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair stations on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13 for work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction project. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/OVgKXhvo7y — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 10, 2022

This won’t be the only weekend where transit is affected by closures. The TTC has planned another bigger closure on February 26 and 27, and it’ll affect subway service at six Line 1 stations. These include Sheppard-Yonge, York Mills, Lawrence, Eglinton, Davisville, and St. Clair.

On Wednesday, the transit agency announced that it will be restoring service to pre-pandemic levels across its network starting Sunday, February 13. A total of 17 routes will benefit from either increased service or improved reliability.