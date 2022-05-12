Boho-inspired restaurant and rooftop patio to open in Toronto next month

A totally new rooftop terrace experience is coming to Toronto, and it’s bringing good vibes and boho to Queen Street West.

Opening in early June, Soluna is set to bring a new and exciting “day-to-night” restaurant concept with a rooftop patio to the city right at 314 Queen Street West.

Those familiar with the location will remember that the address was home to late-night spots like BamBoo, Ultra Supper Club, and Cube.

Now, the founder of notable names like Calii Love and Love Child Social Club, Dan Gunam, has teamed up with Vito Tomasicchio, who also happens to be behind Nodo Restaurants, Hush Hush, and Nest, to bring this new concept to life.

“The space is our love letter to the city, this iconic building, and the vibrant neighbourhood we are located in,” said Gunam.

“It represents the global communities that make Toronto so special. Toronto doesn’t have one cuisine or culture; it’s a collection of different communities sharing with each other to create one amazing city.”

Soluna will offer a chill and laid-back dining experience and a share-style menu – think coastal, Mediterranean vibes. The menu captures flavours of other global influences, including Latin American and Southeast Asian.

Rest assured, there will be delicious cocktails, music and performances.

Throughout the day, guests will escape their troubles and hang out on the rooftop terrace. As the sun sets, the party is taken down to the restaurant area to continue the good vibes.

Soluna

Address: 314 Queen Street West

Instagram | Website