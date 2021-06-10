A beautiful solar eclipse was visible over Toronto this morning (PHOTOS)

There was a brief solar eclipse in Toronto early Thursday morning, and some local sky-gazers captured stunning images.

The moon passed briefly in front of the sun just after sunrise, temporarily giving the sun a crescent shape in southern Ontario.

Torontonians who captured images were definitely early birds — the eclipse peaked at 5:40 am.

Partial solar eclipse as seen from the Toronto lakeshore. An absolutely incredible morning. For once, I embrace seagulls in a shot. pic.twitter.com/8xhXUpfaAG — Anton Falco (@AntonFalcoWx) June 10, 2021

Solar eclipse taken from Port Credit on the Downtown Core. pic.twitter.com/yovvussuSP — Malcolm (@malcolmgoleafs) June 10, 2021

I’ve enjoyed many coffees with sunrise before but this was my first with a solar eclipse!

Best I could get with my cell phone just a moment after its peak (had to wait for sun to rise above some clouds). Wonderful start to the day! #eclipse #ringoffire #Toronto #6ix pic.twitter.com/aoCRbitzC8 — Crawford Luke (@cluke5) June 10, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared (@jaredutah)

The eclipse was visible for many Canadians in the eastern half of the country, but the amount of sun the moon eclipsed varied depending on where gazers were located.

When the moon passes completely over the sun creating an effect known as the “ring of fire” it’s called an annular eclipse. Toronto didn’t see that, but people up north in Iqaluit could.