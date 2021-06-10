News

A beautiful solar eclipse was visible over Toronto this morning (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jun 10 2021, 6:49 am
A beautiful solar eclipse was visible over Toronto this morning (PHOTOS)
Submitted

There was a brief solar eclipse in Toronto early Thursday morning, and some local sky-gazers captured stunning images.

The moon passed briefly in front of the sun just after sunrise, temporarily giving the sun a crescent shape in southern Ontario.

Torontonians who captured images were definitely early birds — the eclipse peaked at 5:40 am.

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jared (@jaredutah)

The eclipse was visible for many Canadians in the eastern half of the country, but the amount of sun the moon eclipsed varied depending on where gazers were located.

When the moon passes completely over the sun creating an effect known as the “ring of fire” it’s called an annular eclipse. Toronto didn’t see that, but people up north in Iqaluit could.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT