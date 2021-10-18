Do not be alarmed, this is just a test! Toronto East Community Awareness and Emergency Response’s (TE CAER) is testing their siren system this week.

On October 20, residents will hear a “whoop, whoop” for two minutes straight, followed by five minutes of silence, before a monotone sound, indicating ‘all clear’, will sound off for one minute, according to the City of Toronto.

Residents throughout the Scarborough-Guildwood and Scarborough-Rouge Park neighbourhoods should expect to hear the siren starting at 2:05 pm, the City of Toronto said.

The City said that residents should pay attention to the sounds and what they mean as they are to be used in the event of a real-life chemical emergency.

They added that this is a good time for residents to practice their emergency preparedness and encouraged residents who hear the siren to: “take shelter inside, turn off HVAC and other ventilation systems that can draw outdoor air inside the house (clothes dryer, fans, window air conditioners, etc.), and close all doors and windows.”

The next time the siren will be tested will be the first quarter of 2022.