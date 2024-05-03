Sid Seixeiro is trying to place a jinx on Leafs-Bruins Game 7

Breakfast Television host Sid Seixeiro, who vowed not to watch Game 5 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins after roasting Toronto’s poor effort in the beginning of the series, is singing a different tune ahead of Game 7.

During his Friday segment, “Sid Sounds Off,” the longtime sports broadcaster appeared optimistic about the Leafs’ chances of completing a comeback this weekend.

Beginning by pointing to Toronto’s last three Game 7 losses to the Bruins (2013, 2018, and 2019), Seixiero brought up the Leafs’ poor track record in do-or-die moments.

“Saying ‘Game 7 Leafs-Bruins’ to a Leaf fan makes them wince. The Leafs have been through three of these in 11 years. None of them were good,” he said. “Leaf fans, I get it if you feel weird. I get it if you feel anxious. I get it if you’re just waiting for the ceiling to cave in.”

With that said, Seixero later admitted that the vibes around the team feel different this time.

“This year feels different to me.,” he said, adding that “both sides have a lot to lose.”

Seixero, known for his harsh criticism of the team, offered a unique way of making it up to Leafs fans.

“I’ve been doing predictions on television for a long time — with a very low success rate… But Leaf fans, I think you’ve been through enough. And considering how bad I am at predictions, I’m gonna do something on air that is the best possible gift I could give to any of you,” the 47-year-old said.

Then, in an effort to create what can only be interpreted as a reverse jinx, he “predicted” the Bruins winning the series.

“I think tomorrow night… the Boston Bruins will win Game 7.”

As they have many times before, Leafs fans once again hope Seixiero is wrong.

Puck drop for Game 7 in Boston is set for 8 pm ET. The winner will face the Florida Panthers in Round 2.