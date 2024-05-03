The Toronto Maple Leafs might be without Auston Matthews on Saturday night.

With the star forward missing Games 5 and 6 with an unknown injury/illness, the Leafs have been forced to rise to the occasion in his absence. And with the way things are going, they may have to do it once again this weekend.

As per a Friday report from David Alter of The Hockey News, Matthews hit the ice today for an off-day skate. But the promising sight was met with a lack of optimism from Toronto’s head coach, Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says there has been some “progress” in Auston Matthews, who skated today. No determination on his availability for Game 7. — David Alter (@dalter) May 3, 2024

“There’s been progress. He skated again here today, but no determination on his availability,” Keefe told reporters on Friday afternoon.

For many fans, the initial loss of Matthews after a disappointing Game 4 loss seemed like a formula for postseason elimination. But the team has proved naysayers wrong, earning an overtime win in Boston on Tuesday and their first home victory of the playoffs on Thursday.

The return of forward William Nylander, who missed the first three games of the series, has helped soften the blow as well, with the 28-year-old netting two goals in Game 6.

Meanwhile, goaltender Joseph Woll has been lights out for Toronto, making 49 saves on 51 shots against in his last two games.

Still, Game 7 will prove to be Toronto’s biggest challenge yet. And the prospect of having the most productive goal scorer the NHL has seen in three decades watching from the sidelines does not make it any easier.

Puck drop for tomorrow’s contest goes at 8 pm ET, with the game broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.