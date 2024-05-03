NBA analyst Charles Barkley is not known for his hockey knowledge, but his latest Toronto Maple Leafs playoff prediction has certainly increased his credibility.

After falsely declaring that the Leafs would take Game 4 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, the former basketball star returned to the TNT studio on Thursday, along with ex-NHLers Henrik Lundqvist and Paul Bissonnette, to double down on Toronto for Game 6.

“Tonight, we get our revenge. The Toronto Maple Leafs win, guaranteed!” Barkley exclaimed while holding a hockey stick. “Mitch Marner, John Tavares, let’s get this thing done. Let’s go, Maple Leafs!”

CHUCK GUARANTEED A LEAFS WIN AGAIN 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/EH8QzkZdIf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 3, 2024

Luckily, the 61-year-old was correct this time as the Leafs kept the Bruins at bay on home ice by a 2-1 score to force the series to a Game 7.

Barkley, who appears to have a new favourite team, also had some advice for the players, encouraging them to keep it simple.

“You played this team five games. Everybody knows everybody. Just play the game,” he added.

Funnily enough, Leafs forward William Nylander, who scored both of Toronto’s goals on Thursday, shared a similar sentiment in his pre-game interview.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. We’re just f***ing playing,” Nylander told TNT prior to puck drop while flashing a smile.

“We got nothing to lose, we’re just f**king playing.” William Nylander on facing elimination. (🎥: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/FZimOtOnOE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 3, 2024

With the sudden-death game set for Saturday night at TD Garden, the Leafs, who were down 3-1 earlier in the series, will do everything in their power to complete the comeback.

Puck drop is set for 8 pm. The winner of the game will face the Florida Panthers in Round 2.