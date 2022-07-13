FoodDessertsFood News

6 of the highest-rated ice cream spots on Google Maps in Canada are in Ontario

Jul 13 2022, 3:35 pm
6 of the highest-rated ice cream spots on Google Maps in Canada are in Ontario
There’s no surprise that ice cream is a popular treat but it also happens to be Google Maps Canada’s third most popular dish of all time.

Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Google has revealed the highest-rated ice cream spots and the most searched flavour in Ontario.

According to the beloved search engine, the classic vanilla is the most searched flavour and ice cream cake is the most searched type, in the past year for the province.

As for where to grab your next cone, six out of 10 of the highest-rated ice cream spots on Google Maps in Canada are in Ontario.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Ice Cream Squad – Ajax, Ontario
  2. Bowl of Cream – Chatham, Ontario
  3. Sweet Caroline’s Ice Cream & Treats – Breslau, Ontario
  4. Louies Cafe And Dessert – Port Perry, Ontario
  5. Parlour Ice Cream – Calgary, Alberta
  6. Entre Fleuve et Brebis – Saint-Pierre-les-Becquets, Quebec
  7. QB Gelato & Bakery – Kelowna, BC
  8. What’s Your Scoop – Quinte West, Ontario
  9. Duke’s Fine Ice Cream – Surrey, BC
  10. Sweet Escape – Angus, Ontario

Unfortunately, Toronto didn’t make the list. But don’t worry, if you’re down for a mini road trip, these locations (except for Chatham) are less than two hours away from the city.

