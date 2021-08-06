Man charged after seven-month-old puppy dragged outside moving car

A man is facing impaired driving and animal cruelty charges after allegedly dragging a seven-month-old puppy alongside a moving car in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said witnesses called 911 around 4 pm on August 4 to report that a small dog was being dragged on a leash outside of a car.

Bystanders were able to stop the car near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive, at which point the man dropped the leash and drove away.

The dog, a Pomeranian named Sky, was taken to an emergency vet hospital in Oakville to be treated for its injuries. The pup is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Officers were able to locate the driver at a Mississauga residence and take him into custody.

Jose Tavares, 70, has been charged with injuring an animal, impaired driving, and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Thank you to kind hearted citizens that rescued this poor animal,” Peel Police said.

Witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, extension 1133.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via at 1-800-222-8477.