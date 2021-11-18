Service Ontario is shifting to digital reminders for renewal notices

You’ll soon be seeing less of Service Ontario in your mailbox as they shift to digital reminders for product renewals.

The shift to digital comes as final notices are being sent out to Ontarians who had products that expired after March 2020. Those people were given an extension to renew their licenses, health cards, license plates, and more as a result of the pandemic. Deadlines for those renewals can be found here.

The Government of Ontario says that digitally sending notices will save the government millions of dollars and help the environment by not sending out roughly 362 tonnes of paper over five years.

This is one of several steps the Ontario government is taking to make more services digital.

Ontarians can sign up for the digital reminders here. People who sign up can opt to receive their reminders via text, email or phone call.

Some people will be exempt from the shift to digital reminders. Including those over 70, people with specific letter licenses, and people in remote communities. See the complete list of exemptions here.