Sean Paul was spotted ordering ramen at this Toronto restaurant (VIDEO)

With Sean Paul scheduled to perform in Toronto early this month, the rapper, singer, and dancehall icon wasted no time getting busy and checking out the city’s food scene. And despite the summer temperatures, it appeared that he was in the mood for something warm and hearty.

Paul was seen at Midori Ramen‘s Queen Street West location, where he posed for photos in front of the restaurant’s wall of red and white ramen bowls.

“Thank you Sean Paul for coming in and trying our truffle ramen!” read the restaurant’s Instagram post.

The artist opted for a decadent bowl of truffle ramen and if you want to try it for yourself, you’ll have to hurry — the special menu item is only available until August 14.

Paul performed at History on Wednesday, August 3. He’s known for chart-topping hits like “Get Busy” and “Temperature. He was also featured in Beyoncé 2003 song “Baby Boy.”

Midori Ramen is located at 412 Queen Street West. They also have locations in Scarborough, Richmond Hill, and Vaughn.