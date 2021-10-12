Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie's former Toronto home is for sale

Toronto is home to plenty of celebrities’ houses, and although many of us would love to get a look inside them, it’s usually not until they go up for sale that we really get the chance to do so.

The former Toronto home of The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, who passed in 2017 after a long battle with brain cancer, just hit the market, and the listing photos give a sneak peek inside the late rockstar’s lifestyle.

Downie’s former house, located at 12 McKenzie Avenue in Toronto’s Rosedale neighbourhood, came on the market with an asking price of $5,988,000. It’s a gated property with five bedrooms and a whopping seven bathrooms.

The home’s design is surprisingly subdued for a rockstar, featuring neutral colours and elegant finishings. However, some of the photos do feature a piano, guitar, and amp — a small nod to its former resident. The listing description does not beat around the bush, plainly stating that Gord Downie was once the owner of the home.

Whoever buys this 6,439-sq-ft house will not only get to live in a space once occupied by the Canadian rock legend, but they’ll also be getting a beautiful, spacious home.

The entryway sets the tone for the home with arched doorways and eye-catching wall sconces. Moving into the kitchen, there’s a chef-worthy stove and a large wine fridge that could fit a sizable collection. The four upstairs bedrooms are open and airy, and the fifth, located down in the finished basement, is just as roomy.

And, of course, it wouldn’t really be a rockstar’s home without a few high-end amenities. This house has its own infrared sauna, heated floors, and five staggering fireplaces.

Outside, there’s a nicely landscaped backyard with a detached garage that fits two cars, as well as a deck on the third floor.

Even if you’re not a Tragically Hip fan, there’s no denying that this house would be a great buy — if you can afford it, that is.