14-ft-wide Toronto home hits the market for $1.7 million

Toronto real estate is known for making the most out of tight spaces, and a 14-ft-wide home that just hit the market really shows that off.

The property, located at 716 Adelaide Street West, spans a total of just 14.4 ft, putting it on the narrower side of things. On it sits a five-bedroom, three-bathroom townhome that came on the market last week with an asking price of $1,699,900.

Although 14 ft may sound restrictive, the listing photos show that the home makes the most out of the space. It has three storeys above ground with two full kitchens, living space, and three bedrooms. There’s also a finished basement with two additional bedrooms.

The home is being marketed as an investment opportunity with the separate kitchens, plus two different laundry rooms, allowing whoever buys it to live there themselves while also renting out the remaining part.

The property has a paved outdoor space at the back between the home and the detached garage, as well as a balcony on the second floor above the backyard, and a porch at the front of the house.

With the way the Toronto real estate market is going, there’s no way to know exactly how much this home could potentially end up going for. But having as many bedrooms as it does, plus the outdoor space, it’ll likely catch the eyes of many would-be buyers.