A breathtaking Queen Street West loft just hit the market for $989,000. But if you work in a creative field, the 1,010-square-foot corner unit can be yours for about $90,000 cheaper.

Suite 301 at 38 Abell Street is located within the Artscape Triangle Lofts, a Will Alsop-designed building that provides a “live/work space to artists and arts professionals.”

The inhabitants of the building’s 48 suites benefit from Artscape’s Downpayment Assistance Program, which provides financing assistance of 10% of the purchase price as well as 10% of the down payment.

Through the program, a creative interested in Suite 301 would be eligible to save upwards of $90,000 on their purchase.

“[Suite 301 is] a unique opportunity for artists and arts-based entrepreneurs in creative fields to live in a supportive and engaging community, in the bustling West Queen West neighbourhood, in a nurturing and connected environment,” the listing reads.

On the market for the first time, the loft has been “carefully considered and beautifully maintained” by the current owner, who uses the space as both a home and incubator for her arts communication practice.

The sprawling space features a large open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen and bar have been updated with quartz surfaces and refreshed cabinets, and the dramatic concrete floor was recently re-polished. High ceilings can be found throughout.

A corner den overlooks Lisgar Park through impressive floor-to-ceiling windows. The oversized bedroom has abundant storage space, and the unit also includes a laundry room.

The generous floor plan is conducive to the creative soul and can be adapted to accommodate small teams.

“Perfect for artists, creative service providers, arts organizations, designers and creators of all sorts, the loft is ideal for a wide range of creative pursuits,” the listing reads.

“Inhabit a terrific space, in a rich and vibrant community, with the support of Artscape’s Downpayment Assistance Program.”