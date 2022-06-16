5 hard lofts for sale in Toronto under $750,000 (PHOTOS)

From historic factories to unique schoolhouses, living in one of Toronto’s many hard lofts is like owning a piece of history.

The city’s breathtaking industrial conversions are, fittingly, in high demand. The average sale price of such a space was $1,062,000 in May — or, roughly $1,083 per square foot. For comparison, the average cost of a GTA condo was $867 per square foot last month.

Despite high prices and higher competition, there are still hard lofts on the market for a more reasonable price.

Real estate agency Strata has rounded up five beautiful hard lofts for sale in Toronto, and they’re all listed under $750,000.

202 – 160 Baldwin Street | $679,000 | Toronto

This two-level Kensington Market loft features 16-foot ceilings and exposed brick. Large, south-facing windows flood the one-bedroom unit with natural light. The building was originally a 1920s schoolhouse and was formerly used as part of George Brown College.

510 – 155 Dalhousie Street | $749,000 | Toronto

Located in what used to be Simpsons department store, this one-bedroom plus den has soaring ceilings, exposed ductwork, and polished concrete floors for a classic loft look. A metal ladder in the kitchen helps reach high cabinets and adds to the uniqueness of the space.

201 – 99 Chandos Avenue | $649,000 | Toronto

Twelve-foot ceilings and an open concept layout make this one-bedroom loft feel bright and airy. The unit is located in the Iron Works Lofts, a former industrial building with 15 units.

210 – 1100 Lansdowne Avenue | $749,000 | Toronto

This two-bedroom loft features exposed brick and ductwork, as well as large arched windows. It’s located in the Foundry Lofts, a former manufacturing plant where everything from railcars to fire hydrants were made. The building’s expansive atrium makes this one of Toronto’s most unique conversions.

208 – 300 Manitoba Street| $699,900 | Toronto

Formerly the site of L.J. McGuinness Distillers, this two-storey loft offers a unique open-concept design. The upper-level bedroom has custom closets, and there’s a gas fireplace, L-shaped staircase, and cork floors.