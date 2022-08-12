The wait is over. After a two-year hiatus, Steam Whistle Brewing, in association with the Toronto Railway Museum, is finally bringing back its too-good-to-miss Roundhouse Craft Beer Festival.

Eager fans should be pleased to hear the affair will be in full swing Saturday, August 13, welcoming guests anxious to sip on a craft brew or two, from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The festival promises to be fizzing at the brim with a variety of 37 craft brewers, ciders and seltzers up for summer sampling.

Some of the participating breweries include Great Lakes Brewery, Muskoka Brewery, Partake Brewing, Society of Beer Drinking Ladies, Wilda, Royal Canadian Mead, Drink Brunch Cider, and Ernest Cider.

Roundhouse Park will be transformed into a bustling outdoor festival where attendees can relish flavourful ales and lagers, alongside seasonal and experimental beers, fruity ciders and refreshing RTD coolers.

With snack options from six local food vendors scattered throughout the park, lawn games, and DJ Matt Weed setting the tone to get the party going, the festival will be too good to miss.

The festival will benefit the Toronto Rail Heritage Museum, which sits adjacent to the park.

It’s a 19+ event. Tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased here.

Roundhouse Craft Beer Festival

When: August 13 from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard