Latin Food Festival coming to Square One in Mississauga
A three-day Latin food festival is coming to Mississauga this month.
This celebration of the GTA’s Latin X cuisine and culture is set to take place at Square One Shopping Centre from August 12 to 14.
The festival will feature an array of 16 food trucks, including some that visitors might recognize from Instagram, against a backdrop of live Hispanic music and a string-light patio.
View this post on Instagram
Latin Food Fest is a family-friendly event open to anyone looking to dig into a seafood paella courtesy of La Fiesta, or a mountain of delectable Nachos from Los Vietnamita Taqueria, just to name a few.
- You might also like:
- 13 food and drink festivals coming to Toronto this summer
- 7 Toronto Street Eats Market food festivals coming this summer
- 9 best taco joints to check out in Toronto
To bring it all together, NMTO Inc has partnered with Tourism Mississauga and Chef Humberto Sanchez, owner of Gourmet Guyz Paelleros, Bar Catalina, and Cafe Panchita.
“I am pleased that NMTO Inc is giving us the opportunity to share Latino-inspired dishes like Gourmet Guy’s Chori Bao with the Mississauga community and beyond,” says Sanchez.
For full access to the event, book an All Weekend Pass. Please note tickets are free but do not include food.
Latin Food Fest
When: August 12 from 3 pm to midnight, August 13 from 2 pm to midnight, and August 14 from 2 pm to 11 pm
Where: Square One Shopping Centre — 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga (P3 parking lot)