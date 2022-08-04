Latin Food Festival coming to Square One in Mississauga

A three-day Latin food festival is coming to Mississauga this month.

This celebration of the GTA’s Latin X cuisine and culture is set to take place at Square One Shopping Centre from August 12 to 14.

The festival will feature an array of 16 food trucks, including some that visitors might recognize from Instagram, against a backdrop of live Hispanic music and a string-light patio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIGHT MARKET TORONTO ™ (@nightmarket.to)

Latin Food Fest is a family-friendly event open to anyone looking to dig into a seafood paella courtesy of La Fiesta, or a mountain of delectable Nachos from Los Vietnamita Taqueria, just to name a few.

To bring it all together, NMTO Inc has partnered with Tourism Mississauga and Chef Humberto Sanchez, owner of Gourmet Guyz Paelleros, Bar Catalina, and Cafe Panchita.

“I am pleased that NMTO Inc is giving us the opportunity to share Latino-inspired dishes like Gourmet Guy’s Chori Bao with the Mississauga community and beyond,” says Sanchez.

For full access to the event, book an All Weekend Pass. Please note tickets are free but do not include food.

Latin Food Fest

When: August 12 from 3 pm to midnight, August 13 from 2 pm to midnight, and August 14 from 2 pm to 11 pm

Where: Square One Shopping Centre — 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga (P3 parking lot)