You can go to the ROM for free next week

Zoe Demarco
Oct 13 2022, 8:22 pm
You can go to the ROM for free next week
The Royal Ontario Museum’s beloved Third Tuesday Nights Free program is set to return next week.

On October 18, the museum will offer free admission to all visitors between 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

The Third Tuesday Nights Free program will include access to all of the ROM’s galleries, as well as the Fantastic Beasts™: The Wonder of Nature exhibition.

On until January 2, 2023, the special exhibition explores the links between the magical creatures of the wizarding world and the remarkable animals in the natural world.

Visitors can also access the museum’s newest permanent gallery, Dawn of Life. From the earliest microbes to the emergence of dinosaurs and mammals, the interactive gallery transports you through nearly four billion years of evolution.

Entry will also be provided to the recently-opened Being Legendary exhibition.

Through original paintings by Cree artist Kent Monkman, who curated the exhibition, and cultural belongings from collections at the ROM, Being Legendary depicts how deeply Indigenous knowledge is embedded in the lands of Turtle Island.

Advanced tickets are not required for the Third Tuesday Nights Free program, although entrance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Through the program, the ROM offers free admission on the third Tuesday night of each month. In addition to October 18, the program will run on November 15 and December 20.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royal Ontario Museum (@romtoronto)

