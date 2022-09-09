Rolling Loud and TIFF bring major road closures to downtown Toronto
Getting around downtown Toronto will be hectic this weekend as the city hosts major events including the inaugural hip-hop festival Rolling Loud and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Police are warning Torontonians to prepare for road closures, delays, and many more officers than usual to deal with the crowds on the waterfront and in the entertainment district.
Rolling Loud is happening at Ontario Place from September 9 to 11, meaning lane reductions on Lake Shore Boulevard. Three eastbound lanes will be closed between British Columbia Road and Strachan Avenue, and one westbound lane will be closed.
- You might also like:
- Legendary hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is coming to Toronto
- 5 TIFF-inspired menus worth tasting this festival season
- 10 food hotspots for celeb sightings during TIFF
View this post on Instagram
TIFF is also underway in the King West area. Police are advising of the following road closures for the film festival:
- King Street West closed to vehicles from York Street to Spadina Avenue
- Richmond Street closed from John to Widmer streets
News Release – Expect a Busy Weekend in Toronto With Major Events Taking Place across the City, September 9-11, 2022https://t.co/AtVrSpOr47 pic.twitter.com/grqE5mBwho
— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 8, 2022
In addition to Rolling Loud and TIFF, other scheduled concerts are also happening at Scotiabank Arena.
“Thousands of people will be attending events across the city and the Service is expecting increased activity in the evening and early-morning hours at restaurants and nightclubs,” police said in a news release.