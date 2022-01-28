Rogers looking to build new $100 million campus in downtown Brampton

The City of Brampton is hoping to welcome a brand new Rogers Communications campus in the downtown core.

On Wednesday, Brampton City Council backed a plan brought forward by the Canadian communications giant to build a new $100-million campus adjacent to the Brampton GO station on Church Street. The 200,000-square-foot campus would be home to 3,000 employees and would consist of mixed office and retail space, with room for more offices to be added in phases.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome this proposed relocation of Rogers to downtown Brampton, which builds on the exciting transformation underway and recent investments the City has made,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“We are committed to ensuring Brampton remains a welcoming home to our businesses, and our Council and staff are working closely with all of our partners to support this new development. A new Rogers site in the city’s core will further strengthen our position on Canada’s Innovation Corridor and as a national leader in Cybersecurity, and I look forward to the exciting next steps!”

Rogers is seeking two Minister’s Zoning Orders (MZO) from the province in order to be able to rezone both the proposed development site and its existing office property at 8200 Dixie Road. During the January 26 City Council meeting, Rogers asked for Council’s support on the provincial MZO requests, which was given unanimously.

“This proposed relocation by Rogers is a testament to the transformative work underway and strategic investments in our City’s downtown,” said Councillor Martin Medeiros. “Through supporting this new mixed-use development, we are creating greater, long-term opportunities for our residents and business community. I am pleased to support this development, which will help create a vibrant and resilient downtown for our city.”

The downtown Brampton property eyed for this development is currently owned by Metrolinx, but Rogers plans to purchase it from the province.