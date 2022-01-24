GTA rising: multi-tower waterfront condos planned for Oshawa

When it comes to high-rise condos popping up in the GTA, Oshawa may not be the first city most people think of. But a massive development planned for the city’s waterfront may soon change that.

A new condo complex dubbed Nahid Harbour is looking to bring multiple towers reaching up to 35 storeys in height to Oshawa’s 80 Harbour Drive. According to the development’s website, it’s “slated to be one of the first modern condo communities in Oshawa’s lakefront district” and will be the first high-rise to come to the Port of Oshawa.

The development would be built in two phases, with the first phase consisting of one mixed-use building varying in height from 18 to 35 storeys. The second phase would see another mixed-use building reaching up to 30 storeys. Combined, they would house 1,410 residential units — a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units — and 1,039 square metres of ground-floor commercial space.

The towers would have a very modern angular glass facade, and outside, there would be a large plaza punctuated with trees and water features opening out onto the Oshawa harbour.

The property development would go up on is currently vacant, so no buildings would be demolished in favour of the modern Oshawa condos.

The City will review the plans for the proposed development during a Planning Act public meeting on February 7 at 6:30 pm.