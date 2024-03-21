Swanky Rogers Centre clubs won't be ready for Blue Jays' home opener

The Rogers Centre will look a little different when the Toronto Blue Jays take the field this season, but a few more changes are yet to come.

While fans attending games this season will be able to see a few changes to the ballpark, most notably new seats throughout the 100 level, some of the biggest changes will come later this year as part of the two-year renovation totalling just under $400 million.

As per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, a series of three premium clubs under the infield seats of the lower bowl won’t be open until mid-season, as announced today by Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro.

Among perks for Blue Jays players will be batting cages and a running track for loosening up just behind the dugout. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 21, 2024

The premium clubs are membership only, with the first access being given to season ticket holders.

The three clubs all come with baseball-inspired names: the Lounge (behind home plate – first base side), Home Plate Club (directly behind home plate), and the Batting Tunnel Club (behind home plate – third base side).

“The types of entertainment experiences fans are looking for have evolved dramatically since Rogers Centre opened in 1989, and our ballpark currently has among the fewest premium experience options compared to MLB and other entertainment venues in Toronto,” Shapiro said last season when the clubs were first announced.

“The next phase of renovations will introduce more of the amenities we know Blue Jays fans want – compelling premium experiences that uniquely cater to the Greater Toronto Area.”

However, a few changes to benefit the players will be ready for this year, including revamped batting cages and a running track behind the team dugouts.