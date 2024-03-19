Blue Jays' Bassitt talks up team's World Series hopes

You can count Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt as a firm believer in the team’s World Series aspirations.

Bassitt joined an episode of the Chris Rose Rotation podcast this week and offered his opinions on the team’s chances of winning the franchise’s first MLB title since 1993.

Chris Bassitt believes the Blue Jays are ready to compete for a World Series pic.twitter.com/wSSudIjdaV — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) March 18, 2024

Rose asked Bassitt if the Blue Jays were simply “missing something” in the playoffs last year, as they exited after being swept out of the Wild Card by the Minnesota Twins.

But Bassitt offered up a rebuttal, saying that every team other than the World Series-winning Texas Rangers could’ve said the same thing.

“Here’s the thing: 29 other teams were ‘missing something.’ You look at say, Arizona, Arizona made an unbelievable run, they were missing something. All the teams that Texas beat last year, they were missing something. So I think people look at our talent and say, like, ‘You guys are just off, something’s wrong, you’re missing something,'” Bassitt replied. “I don’t think you just luck into winning a World Series. I don’t think you luck into winning multiple playoff games and multiple playoff series. I think you have to go through hard times. And unfortunately, obviously, with this organization, we’ve went through hard times the last couple of years having a really talented team. But in saying all that, I think we’re in a better place for it. I think guys are more hungry than they have been.”

Bassitt went 16-8 with an ERA of 3.60 and 186 strikeouts in 33 appearances for Toronto last season in his first year with the franchise after having previously played for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, and Oakland A’s. And while he admitted the World Series field is wide open this season, he’s a believer in Toronto making a deep run.

“I think you start the season. I think 15 teams genuinely have a chance. I think 15 teams are just lying to themselves. And I think we’re one of the 15 teams that I mean, truly, truly have a chance. We have the pitching. We have the hitting. We have the defence. Now it’s just putting it all together,” Bassitt added. “And then, obviously, there’s a lot of luck when it comes to injuries and stuff like that. So yes, we have a puncher’s chance, so to speak, to win it. It’s just doing a little things right and trying to put us in the best spot possible.”

Bassitt, who’s now heading into his 10th MLB season, said there’s an inherent difference between a competitive and non-competitive baseball club, referencing a few seasons he had with Oakland.

“I mean, we were outgunned before he even showed up to the park. I mean, we could have played our best game and even sometimes our best game wasn’t good enough. So you just know you just don’t have the guys,” Bassitt added. “If our best guy had a really good game and their best guy has a really good game, we lost the game. So it’s just the sport; it is what it is. And that’s why I think having a team and ownership group that genuinely cares about winning is so big.”

The full interview is available below: