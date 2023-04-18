Blue Jays opening multiple premium clubs inside Rogers Centre next year

The Toronto Blue Jays are making even more changes to the Rogers Centre — just not quite yet.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced a series of three premium clubs set to open ahead of the 2024 season, all three of which will be beneath the lower bowl (100 level) seating.

Renovations will get going on the stadium shortly after Toronto’s season ends, whether that’s shorter than the team would’ve liked or following the final out of the World Series.

So far, Toronto has unveiled a fully revamped “Outfield District” this season, including five new general admission social spaces, outfield bleachers in right field, and raised bullpens that bring fans right in the face of both home and opposing pitchers.

Via the team, here are renderings of the three new clubs.

The Lounge (behind home plate – first base side)

Home Plate Club (directly behind home plate)

Batting Tunnel Club (behind home plate – third base side)

“The types of entertainment experiences fans are looking for have evolved dramatically since Rogers Centre opened in 1989, and our ballpark currently has among the fewest premium experience options compared to MLB and other entertainment venues in Toronto,” said Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro. “The next phase of renovations will introduce more of the amenities we know Blue Jays fans want – compelling premium experiences that uniquely cater to the Greater Toronto Area.”

Season ticket holders will have “first access” to the clubs, with more information coming at a later date from each account manager. Capacity is limited, with full or partial season access available to clubs.

“The Blue Jays look forward to sharing the full scope of the next phase of renovation work later this season,” the team added in the release of the club.