There's a Toronto robot cafe and it's giving out FREE drinks

Ever had your coffee made by robots? This Toronto cafe run by robots just opened its second location and they’re giving out free drinks.

RC Coffee Robo Café opened its Kensington Market location at 160 Baldwin Street on Tuesday and they’ll be giving out free coffee for the next few days while they’re in pilot mode, according to the cafe.

Espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, and specialty blends, you name it!

RC Coffee is a brand of unattended coffee kiosks that offers consistency with every drink purchased. Customers are able to preorder their drinks via an app and have it ready for when they arrive.

Since the new location is still a work in progress, they’re still working out a few perks.

The cafe is serving Dark Horse coffee, a Toronto brand that has serviced the city for almost 15 years with their beloved espresso bar.

The free coffee is only available for the next few days so if you want to get a taste of what they have to offer, you better hurry!