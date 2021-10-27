This Toronto ice cream spot has a hidden boozy secret

S’cream Ice Cream has been serving alcohol-infused ice cream for quite some time, and now they’re kicking it up a notch with a hidden bar.

You’ll need a password to get into S’cream Speakeasy, otherwise, you’re out of luck.

Elif Tekin, the owner of S’cream, told Daily Hive that she started to dream about the concept following the launch of their boozy ice cream cocktails.

“My inner voice was screaming for a change again and it was the time to turn its volume up,” said Tekin.

The way it works is pretty simple. In order to get into the speakeasy, you need to know the secret password. It changes every week, but bar hoppers can get the password by checking the official Instagram account.

But what doesn’t change is their cocktails! The choices include their list of ice cream cocktail creations, along with other traditional drinks like a Cosmopolitan or Empress Gin

Eager to check them out? They’ll be hosting a Halloween party on Saturday and their password is hidden on one of their Instagram posts.

S’cream Speakeasy

Address: 126 Cumberland Street