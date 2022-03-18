Have you visited Toronto's one and only book vending machine yet?

Toronto is home to many unique shops and items, and The Monkey’s Paw book shop is no exception with its one, and only, book vending machine.

The Monkey’s Paw is an antique book shop in the city’s west end full of collectables and rare finds. One of those rare finds is truly one-of-a-kind as the Biblio-Mat vending machine was designed specifically for the shop.

The coin-operated vending machine was designed by animator Craig Small. According to his website, “It was created to help you find the book you didn’t know you were looking for.”

So, if you’re out book hunting, or have $4 to spare and looking for an antique book to throw on a shelf, try out the vending machine for your very own mystery antique!

The vending machine grumbles, vibrates and rings as it prepares your book for order, so it’s really quite a thrilling experience.

Either way, if you’re in the market for something old and unusual, The Monkey’s Paw is the shop for you.