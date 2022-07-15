Here's a list of all road closures in Toronto this weekend with the return of Honda Indy
The Honda Indy Toronto is back in town, and with that comes road closures in the city.
The festival returns to Exhibition Place from July 15 to July 17 after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. It has already led to a shut down of a stretch of the Lakeshore area heading into the weekend.
Lakeshore Boulevard is closed off between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road until Monday at 1 am. Additionally, Strachan’s southbound lanes between Fleet Street and Lake Shore are shut down until Sunday at midnight.
For those looking to make the commute, whether it’s to the Honda Indy or other events in Toronto this weekend, here are all the Expressway & Lake Shore Boulevard closures that may affect your trip:
- Don Valley Parkway NB from York Mills Road to Highway 401
- Don Valley Parkway SB from Highway 404 SB to Underpass Gt
- Don Valley Parkway from Gerrard Street E to Dundas Street E
- Don Valley Parkway from Bloor Street E to Gerrard Street E
- Don Valley Parkway from Dundas Street E to Queen Street E
- Don Valley Parkway from Queen Street E to Eastern Avenue
- Lake Shore Boulevard W from Strachan Avenue to Ontario Drive
- Lake Shore Boulevard from Bay Street to Yonge Street
- Lake Shore Boulevard W from York Street to Lower Simcoe Street
- Lake Shore Boulevard from Parliament Street to Cherry Street
- Lake Shore Boulevard W from Spadina Avenue to Rees Street
The weekend festivities begin on Friday with a “Fan Friday,” non-ticketed event that has a first-come first-served availability. The main races zoom off on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets for purchase available here.