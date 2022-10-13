Another day, another celebrity sighting.

Countless movie stars were spotted across Ontario this summer, and the trend has continued into the fall, as Richard Gere was just spotted by a fan while filming a movie in Hamilton.

Dylan Atack, a Hamilton local who, according to his Twitter bio, has had a real knack for meeting celebrities including the late Queen Elizabeth II, was spotted holding a “Hamilton Loves Richard” sign by film crews.

“All the film crew loved my sign. They were snapping photos of my sign,” he said in a tweet.

This got the attention of Gere himself, and the moment Atack was waiting for finally came to fruition.

“He was very nice,” Atack said on Twitter. Gere spent time taking photos with Atack, and even signed his poster.

Gere is in the GTHA filming a movie called Longing where he plays a man who discovers later in life that he has a long-lost son he never knew about.

Production was spotted in Toronto’s financial district as early as last week on October 4.

#Longing starring Richard Gere is filmimg 🎬 in Toronto’s financial district. 🇨🇦 He plays a wealthy man, who discovers later in life that he has a long-lost son he never knew about. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/cvXobRUyF7 — Anita Windisman TO (@AnitaWindisman1) October 4, 2022

Production was also spotted at Toronto’s Pizzeria Moretti on October 9.

According to Ontario Creates, filming doesn’t wrap up in Toronto until October 25, so prepare for a potential Richard Gere sighting of your own.