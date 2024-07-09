You can rent Doug Ford's family cottage in Ontario on Airbnb

Premier Doug Ford’s former family cottage is now a luxe rental property, but it will cost you a pretty penny to stay at the Ford family retreat in Muskoka.

The cottage on Fawn Lake — between Bracebridge and Huntsville — has been listed on short-term rental platform Airbnb, giving tourists the chance to stay in an exclusive property that has made headlines throughout the controversial Ford political dynasty.

The Airbnb listing offers an “entire cottage in Huntsville” with room for eight guests and is currently rated 4.78 out of 5 stars.

Hosted on the platform by Ford’s daughter Kayla, the listing reads, “Welcome to our beautiful four-season lakefront cottage that is close to the amenities of the towns of Bracebridge and Huntsville.”

“Located on a quiet, private road two hours from Toronto, surrounded by nature, this beautifully renovated four-bedroom, two-full-bath cottage has everything you need for a relaxing city escape!”

For $750/night (Sept prices), you can experience the old Ford family cottage via Kayla's AirBnb.

Aside from just gawking at the Ford family property, guests are promised activities year-round, including winter fun like “skating, hiking, skiing at Hidden Valley and a variety of winter activities at Arrowhead Park,” along with a wood-burning outdoor fireplace.

Outdoorsy types are promised prime grounds for ATVing or snowmobiling, as well as summer activities like a private dock and boat launch. The cottage even offers a registered massage therapist available for bookings.

The listing is currently booked solid through the start of September, and even then, it will cost you a whopping $750 per night with a minimum three-night stay to enjoy the Ford family cottage.

And if you’re wondering where the Ford will be through all of this, they actually have a shiny new cottage to enjoy just next door — leaving the old property as a short-term rental.